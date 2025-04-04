Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $581,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after purchasing an additional 676,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,879,000 after buying an additional 563,705 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $145,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,449.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,263,000 after buying an additional 240,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.65. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $396.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

