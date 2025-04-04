Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $670,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Veralto by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after buying an additional 305,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veralto by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

