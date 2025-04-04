Geode Capital Management LLC Has $477.04 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $477,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,431,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,051,000 after purchasing an additional 839,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

