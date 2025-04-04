Geode Capital Management LLC Has $557.08 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $557,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

FERG opened at $158.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

