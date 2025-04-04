Geode Capital Management LLC Has $592.64 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $592,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $139.36 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

