Geode Capital Management LLC Has $650.68 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $650,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 389.8% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,797,000 after purchasing an additional 906,172 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $41,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 559,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 390,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

