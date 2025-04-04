Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,042 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $547,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

