GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) CEO David A. Dodd Acquires 10,000 Shares

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dodd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,593.88. This represents a 37.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.70.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
