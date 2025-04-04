GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) CEO David A. Dodd Acquires 10,000 Shares

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dodd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,593.88. This represents a 37.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.70.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

