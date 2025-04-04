Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 948369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gerdau Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. FMR LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,804,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,645,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 6,548,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 5,718,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 810,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

