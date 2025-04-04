Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 510332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GETY. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GETY

Getty Images Stock Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $39,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,587.44. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $264,202.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,449.76. This trade represents a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Getty Images by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 146,576 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.