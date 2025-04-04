Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Update

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HYDR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

