Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 3867028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

