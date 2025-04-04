Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 3867028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
