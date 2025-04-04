Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SRET stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.