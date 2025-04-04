Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.05. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1,605,323 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 20.4 %

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

