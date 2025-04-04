Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 6th.

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,811.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Gowing purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,480.00 ($57,898.73). 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

