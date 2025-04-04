Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 447587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
