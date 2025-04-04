Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,202.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,770 shares of company stock worth $108,849. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. FMR LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.56%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

