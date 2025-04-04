Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 6.6 %
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.