Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 6.6 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

