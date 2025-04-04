Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.16 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 144.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

