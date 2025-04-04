Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.67 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.35). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.32), with a volume of 62,472 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £388.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.89.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

