Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Humana were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $264.67 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

