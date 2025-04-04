Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Trimble were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

TRMB opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

