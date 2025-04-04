Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,093 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Sysco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $7,613,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 76.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 516,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.