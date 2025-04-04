Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in FedEx were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.67 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

