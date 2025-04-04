Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,206,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

