Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $587,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2,057.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,653,000 after purchasing an additional 805,604 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,984,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,235,000 after purchasing an additional 753,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 9.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

