Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 107,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 72,786 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.71.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0089 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.