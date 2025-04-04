Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 107,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 72,786 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0089 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

