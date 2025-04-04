GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

