Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Guess? also updated its FY26 guidance to $1.32-1.76 EPS.

Guess? Stock Down 11.4 %

NYSE:GES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess? has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $32.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Guess?

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.