Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

GUG opened at $15.00 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

