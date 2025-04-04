Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) vs. Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Financial Survey

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Hallador Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.41) -57.24 Hallador Energy $404.39 million 1.18 $44.79 million ($5.73) -1.96

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.12%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

