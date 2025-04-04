Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58.

Institutional Trading of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.16% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

