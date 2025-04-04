HC Wainwright Cuts Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target to $7.00

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($20.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Metagenomi will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metagenomi by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Metagenomi by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,468 shares in the last quarter.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

