HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for PVLA Q1 Earnings

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($15.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($15.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($12.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($12.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.80) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.72) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

PVLA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

PVLA opened at $24.43 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

