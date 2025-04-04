HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for BioNTech Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.12. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

