Head-To-Head Contrast: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) versus Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accuray 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Accuray”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.72 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.32 Accuray $453.14 million 0.38 -$15.55 million ($0.05) -33.80

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Accuray -0.96% -9.75% -0.93%

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy platform, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

