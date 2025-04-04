Head-To-Head Contrast: Medifast (NYSE:MED) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG)

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 0.35% 10.64% 7.57% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifast and Top Wealth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $602.46 million 0.24 $99.42 million $0.18 72.53 Top Wealth Group $14.38 million 0.56 $2.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medifast and Top Wealth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 1 0 0 2.00 Top Wealth Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Medifast presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Medifast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medifast beats Top Wealth Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names. The company markets its products through point-of-sale transactions, as well as through ecommerce platform. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

