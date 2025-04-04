Head to Head Contrast: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) vs. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ermenegildo Zegna and Perfect Moment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 2 1 0 2.00 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Risk & Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.46, indicating that its share price is 446% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Perfect Moment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.96 billion 1.34 $131.53 million $0.53 12.20 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.83 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.82

Ermenegildo Zegna has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ermenegildo Zegna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa’ Semplice.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

