Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. This represents a 41.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group



Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

