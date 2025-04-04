Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $538,721.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,279. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

