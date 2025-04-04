Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Bank of America cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.66.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 11.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

