Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRO opened at $124.46 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

