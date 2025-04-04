Headlands Technologies LLC Has $356,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,107,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

