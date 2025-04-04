Headlands Technologies LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 350.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $74,293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 352,144 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Kirby by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $86.52 and a 12-month high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

