Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $404,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.69%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

