Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $9,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,247,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

