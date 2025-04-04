Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 101.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $169.87 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $364.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

