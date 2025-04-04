Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,932,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 127.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 35.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 13.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

