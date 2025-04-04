Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $524,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

