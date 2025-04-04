Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 703,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,004,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Health In Tech Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Health In Tech Company Profile

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

